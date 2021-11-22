YouTube
    7th Pay Commission: Calculation on maximum basic salary

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 22: In some good news regarding the 7th Pay Commission, the Central Government employees are likely to get a salary hike this month. The Dearness Allowance of the CG employees has been increased again by 3 per cent.

    7th Pay Commission: Calculation on maximum basic salary

    The Finance Ministry had said that from October the employees will get a total DA of 31 per cent with 3 per cent increased DA. This would mean that the salaries would increase.

    The Centre had increased the DA of the CG employees from 17 to 28 per cent. This was then further increased, taking the DA to 31 per cent. This would mean that the annual DA would be 66,960 on a basic salary of Rs 18,000. The annual salary will increase by 6,840.

    7th Pay Commission: Calculation of basic salary of Rs 18,000:

    New DA at 31 per cent: Rs 5,580 a month

    Increase in DA: Rs 5,580-5,040- Rs 540 a month

    Increase in yearly salary: Rs 540x12- Rs 6480

    Basic Salary of Rs 56,900

    New DA at 31 per cent- Rs 17639/month

    Increase in DA: Rs 17,639-15932= Rs 1,707/month

    Annual salary increase: Rs1,707 X12= 20,484

    7th Pay Commission: Calculate monthly salary as per 31% DA hike

    Read more about:

    7th pay commission dearness allowance

    Story first published: Monday, November 22, 2021, 16:03 [IST]
