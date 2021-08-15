75th Independence Day: Key announcements by CMs on I-Day

Odisha's Smart health cards for 3.5 crore people

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced that his government will provide smart health cards to 3.5 crore people in the state under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana.

Beneficiaries of national and state food security schemes, and Annapurna and Antyodaya initiatives will get the cards under which women can avail treatment up to Rs 10 lakh per year and other family members will get the benefit up to Rs 5 lakh each.

Goa's 16,000 litres of free tap water for residents

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has announced that people of the state will get 16,000 litres of tap water free per month from next month and said he is confident that the first of the upcoming Mopa International Airport will be commissioned on August 15 next year.

Sawant also said that from September 1 onwards, Goans will get 16,000 litres of tap water free of cost per month. He also assured that his government will not compromise on the issue of the inter-state Mahadayi river water dispute.

Punjab vows to teach Pak a lesson

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh vowed to protect the state against the "nefarious designs" of Pakistan and said "we want peace but will not tolerate any aggression or attack on our territory".

Any threat to Punjab will mean danger to entire India, he underscored.

Delhi's Deshbhakti Curriculum

Delhi government announced a Deshbhakti Curriculum in its schools on the 75th anniversary of Independence to instil patriotism in young minds.

The Delhi government schools will start teaching ‘Deshbhakti' curriculum from September 27 as a tribute to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, he said. "This will be an activity-based course in which the school children will be taught how to contribute to the development of the country and discharge their 'surya' and be ready to sacrifice even their lives for the nation," Kejriwal said.