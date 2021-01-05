South Africa coronavirus variant 501.V2: What is the new variant? Is it more dangerous?

75 people who returned from the UK yet to be traced: Karnataka Health Min

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Bengaluru, Jan 05: As many as 75 people, who recently returned from the UK where a new COVID-19 variant has emerged, are yet to be traced in Karnataka, state Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K said on Monday.

Of these, 70 are from areas within Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits. "Foreign nationals are also there...Their details have been collected from immigration department," Sudhakar added.

Locating 72 returnees among the 75 has been difficult since they gave their overseas contact number said the minister. The rest submitted addresses of their country of origin.

Sudhakar told that he was in touch with the concerned authorities tracking the 75 UK returnees who have been missing since the campaign to detect, trace and treat was launched 10 days ago.

"The matter needs meticulous investigation and they [Home Dept. and BBMP authorities] need more time. The returnees need to understand we (the government) are trying to help," he explained.

"We have approached immigration authorities and they have assisted us in every way possible. Most of the details furnished by missing passengers are incomplete. We are trying our best to locate them."

The total number of Covid positive among UK returnees reached 48, and of these 34 are those who returned from the UK, while 14 are their primary or secondary contacts who tested Covid-19 positive. Only ten among them were infected with SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Earlier, the minister said Sudhakar said, "It is expected that vaccine may be available in January itself and this dry run will help us to implement the vaccination drive later. The Union Health Minister has said that all corona warriors will be administered vaccines in the first phase free of cost. Centre will issue detailed guidelines and SOPs for vaccination. All necessary infrastructures like cold storage, logistics, and manpower are being arranged. We will use the existing infrastructure and centre will augment the additional infrastructure."