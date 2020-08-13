74th Independence Day 2020: Wishes, messages, quotes, facebook and whatsapp status

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 13: The Independence Day of India is celebrated religiously throughout the country every year. India will celebrate its 74th Independence Day on 15th of August, 2020.

On this day people in India pay respect to leaders who fought for India's freedom in the past. The day is marked throughout India with flag-raising ceremonies, drills, and the singing of the Indian national anthem Jana Gana Mana.

The year 2020 marks the 74th Independence Day which will be celebrated amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Here are some Independence Day wishes, messages, quotes, facebook and whatsapp status:

''Freedom in the mind, faith in the words, pride in our soils. Let's salute the nation on this day Independence Day!"

"Nothing is more precious than Independence and Liberty. Happy Independence Day!"

"Thousands laid down their lives so that our country can celebrate this day, never forgetting their sacrifices. Happy Independence Day!"

"So many people might have forgotten the sacrifices, but we never will, the colorful flag of our country furls so high. Happy Independence Day!"

"This Independence Day let's take a pledge to protect the peace and unity of our great nation. Happy Independence Day!"

"Let's not take our Independence for granted a do every bit for the nation to protect the legacy of do and die."