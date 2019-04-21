7 killed, 34 injured in road accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Mainpuri

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 21: Seven people were killed and 34 others injured on Sunday after a bus rammed into a truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the mishap took place early morning today.

The bodies were removed from the vehicles. A crane was also used to help in removing the bodies from the vehicles.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be identified.

The incident comes days after eight people lost their lives on the same Expressway after a speeding car rammed into a truck in Fatehabad.

On April 11, eight people were killed and two others were left injured when a speeding Ertica car rammed into a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Fatehabad.

Six people died on the spot and two died on their way to hospital. The impact of the collision was such that the wrecked car had to be cut open to extract the bodies. Villagers from nearby informed the police and also helped in the rescue.