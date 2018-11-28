  • search

7 dead, 20 hospitalised after consuming illicit liquor in West Bengal's Nrisinghapur

    Kolkata, Nov 28: At least seven persons were dead and more than 20 admitted to a local hospital after consuming illicit liquor in Nrisinghapur (West Bengal), on Tuesday night.

    7 dead, 20 hospitalised after consuming illicit liquor in West Bengal's Nrisinghapur (Representative image)

    "We suspect methanol poisoning," Dr Jayanta Biswas, superintendent of the hospital in Shantipur was quoted as saying by  Hindustan Times.

    Methyl alcohol, or methanol, is toxic but it is mixed with hooch to increase the intoxicating power of the drink.

    State finance and excise minister Amit Mitra said, "CID will investigate the tragedy,"  said.

    The government has announced Rs 2 lakh as compensation to the families that have lost a member.

    west bengal illicit liquor trade kolkata

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 17:06 [IST]
