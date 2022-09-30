Superstar Rajinikanth thanks fans, colleagues, political leaders for their wishes on Dadasaheb Phalke honour

68th National Film Awards 2022: Asha Parekh receives Dadasaheb Phalke award, Suriya, Ajay Devgn get best actor

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 30: Legendary actress Asha Parekh received the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award today for her exemplary lifetime contribution to Indian Cinema. This is the highest recognition in the field of Indian cinema.

The award comprises a Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medallion, a shawl, and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.

"It feels great. It feels as if all my desires are now fulfilled...Initially, I could not believe that I am getting the award. Today it feels that I have actually received the award," said veteran actress #AshaParekh after receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Actor Suriya bagged his first-ever National Film Award for Best Actor, for his brilliant performance as Nedumaaran Rajangam AKA Maara in Soorarai Pottru. This win is unarguably a very important milestone for the Tamil Film Industry as well, as Soorarai Pottru is the first-ever direct OTT film to bag this honour.

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn shared the Best Actor Award for his 2020 historical film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Previously, Devgn had bagged National Awards for Zakhm (1998) and The Legend Of Bhagat Singh (2002).