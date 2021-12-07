YouTube
    6,822 fresh COVID-19 cases in India, lowest one-day rise in over 18 months

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 07: India reported 6,822 new COVID-19 cases and 220 related fatalities on Tuesday, pushing the overall case tally to 3,46,48,363 and the death count to 4,68,790, according to the Health Ministry bulletin.

    During the same period, 10,004 recoveries were reported throughout the country. With this, the national recovery rate currently stands at 98.36 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020. The active cases in the country stood at 95,014, the bulletin further showed.

    The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.63 per cent. It has been less than 2 per cent for the last 64 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.80 per cent. It has remained below 1 per cent for the last 21 days, according to the health ministry.

    The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,40,79,612.

    India crossed the grim milestone of two crore COVID-19 cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 7, 2021, 9:44 [IST]
    X