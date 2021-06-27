YouTube
    65 year old woman, infected with 'Delta Plus' variant of COVID-19, recovers at home

    By
    |

    Bikaner, June 27: A 65-year-old Bikaner resident, who recently tested positive for the 'Delta Plus' variant of COVID-19, has recovered from the deadly disease at home only without receiving any institutional treatment.The woman and her three family members, who were earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, had recovered at home without any institutional treatment.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The sample of a woman who was tested positive for coronavirus was sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune on May 30 for genome sequencing and her test report came on Friday.

    "The Delta-plus variant was found in the woman's sample. She has already recovered from the Covid infection," Bikaner's Chief Medical and Health Officer, Dr O P Chahar, said.

    He said it was the first confirmed case of the Delta-plus variant in the state.

    "She was asymptomatic and has recovered completely. She had already received both doses of Covaxin," Dr Chahar said.

    The CMHO said the sampling will be conducted on Saturday in the Bangla Nagar area where the woman lives.

    The Medical and Health Department's joint director, Dr Devendra Chaudhary, said the woman is aged 65 years.

    Meanwhile, Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally rose to 9,51,826 on Friday with 131 fresh cases and the death toll stood at 8,905 as no new fatality was reported.

    Of the 131 cases, 17 were reported from Jodhpur. A total of 9,41,048 patients have recovered from the disease so far and there are 1,873 active cases in the state.

    Story first published: Sunday, June 27, 2021, 18:19 [IST]
