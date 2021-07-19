YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    60 cases of post-Covid shot complication reported: Govt panel

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 19: As many as 60 people have experienced "serious adverse events" following Covid vaccination, according to a report by a Central panel studying such cases.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The National Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) Committee, which conducts causality assessment of AEFIs for COVID-19 has submitted the report to the Union Health Ministry.

    55 out of 60 cases for which Causality assessment has been done found to have consistent causal association to vaccination, Of these 36 were anxiety related reactions, and 18 were vaccine product related reactions and one was classified as both vaccine product related and anxiety related reaction. 5 cases have been found to have inconsistent causal association to vaccination (coincidental - not linked to vaccination) of which one was a death case.

    Covid-19 vaccine trials for children: Second dose of Covaxin to be administered next weekCovid-19 vaccine trials for children: Second dose of Covaxin to be administered next week

    Vaccine product related reactions are expected reactions that can be attributed to vaccination based on current scientific evidence. Examples of such reactions are allergic reactions and anaphylaxis, etc.

    Indeterminate reactions are reactions which have occurred soon after vaccination but there is no definitive evidence in current literature or clinical trial data that this event could have been caused due to the vaccine. Further observations, analysis and studies are required.

    Unclassifiable events are events which have been investigated but there is not enough evidence for assigning a diagnosis due to missing crucial information. When this relevant information becomes available, the case may be reconsidered for causality assessment.

    Coincidental events are events that are reported following immunization but for which a clear cause other than vaccination is found on investigation.

    Overall, the benefits of vaccination are overwhelmingly greater than the small risk of harm. However, as a measure of utmost precaution, all emerging signals of harm are being constantly tracked and reviewed periodically.

    Its previous report, published last month, had registered 31 such cases.

    More CORONA VACCINE News  

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine

    Story first published: Monday, July 19, 2021, 20:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 19, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X