6 more bodies found floating in Ganga

    Fatehpur, May 31: Six more bodies of suspected COVID-19 victims were found floating in the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

    Fatehpur Sadar Tehsil Sub-Collector (SDM) Pramod Jha said he was informed about the bodies floating in the river on Sunday morning, following which a search operation was launched.

    Six decomposed bodies were recovered from the river, he said.

    Later in the day, a team of doctors performed the last rites at Bhitora Ganga Ghat as per the Covid guidelines, the SDM said.

    Prevent dumping of dead bodies in Ganga: Centre asks UP, Bihar govt

    The bodies could not be identified as they were highly decomposed, the SDM said, adding that they appear to have come floating from far-off places.

    Earlier this month, at least 52 bodies were seen floating at the Ujiyar, Kulhadia and Bharauli ghats in Ballia's Narahi area.

    However, the district authorities did not tell the exact number of bodies found there.

    Story first published: Monday, May 31, 2021, 13:20 [IST]
    X