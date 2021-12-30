What does the meeting between Taliban and Jaish-e-Mohammad mean for India

6 JeM terrorists including 3 Pakistanis gunned down in J&K

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 30: In a major success for the security forces, 6 terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad, including two Pakistanis have been gunned down in Kulgam and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said that one gunfight broke out in Kulgam and the other one at Anantnag. Acting on a tip off, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Mirhama district. The forces were fired upon when they were conducting a search operation, following which an encounter broke out. In the encounter, the security forces gunned down three terrorists.

In the other encounter at Nougat Shahbad in Anantnag, while terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad were gunned down, one policeman was injured. He has been shifted to hospital and is undergoing treatment.

"6 #terrorists of proscribed #terror outfit JeM killed in two separate #encounters. 4 among the killed terrorists have been identified so far as (2) #Pakistani & (2) local terrorists. Identification of other 02 terrorists is being ascertained. A big #success for us," the Kashmir Zone police while quoting Inspector General Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 8:06 [IST]