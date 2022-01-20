YouTube
    5G rollout: Air India gets technical clearance for B777 flight operations in US

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 20: After approval from the US authority, Air India has resumed B777 operations to the US today... Due to 5G rollout, Air India had so far canceled more than 8 flights to the USA. Boeing has cleared AI to operate in USA on B777.

    ''Accordingly, first flight has left this morning to JFK. Other flights leaving in the day are to Chicago & SFO Arrangements to carry stranded pax are being worked out. Matter regarding B777 flying into USA has been sorted," Air India said in a statement.

    On Wednesday, the airline cancelled all its US flights except to Washington following an advisory from Boeing. Till 10 pm on Wednesday, it did not make further announcements regarding Thursday flights.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 10:50 [IST]
    X