Procurement of expensive aircraft parts to be done after approval of senior official: Air India

Operations from India to US to be curtailed/revised from Jan 19 due to 5G roll-out: Air India

5G rollout: Air India gets technical clearance for B777 flight operations in US

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 20: After approval from the US authority, Air India has resumed B777 operations to the US today... Due to 5G rollout, Air India had so far canceled more than 8 flights to the USA. Boeing has cleared AI to operate in USA on B777.

''Accordingly, first flight has left this morning to JFK. Other flights leaving in the day are to Chicago & SFO Arrangements to carry stranded pax are being worked out. Matter regarding B777 flying into USA has been sorted," Air India said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the airline cancelled all its US flights except to Washington following an advisory from Boeing. Till 10 pm on Wednesday, it did not make further announcements regarding Thursday flights.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 10:50 [IST]