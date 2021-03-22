YouTube
    58-year-old man allegedly commits suicide by setting himself ablaze after killing three pet dogs

    By
    |

    Thane, Mar 22: A 58-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after killing his three pet dogs in Badlapur in Thane district as he was depressed after his wife left him and their children started staying elsewhere, police said on Sunday.

    58-year-old man allegedly commits suicide by setting himself ablaze after killing three pet dogs

    Badlapur West police station senior inspector DS Gawde said Satyapreet Chatterjee first killed his three pet dogs and then set himself ablaze in his 7th floor flat on Friday.

    A suicide note was found which said Chatterjee was depressed as his wife had left him and their children were staying elsewhere, he added.

    Story first published: Monday, March 22, 2021, 8:39 [IST]
