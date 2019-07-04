  • search
    New Delhi, July 04: The forensics report on the Pulwama attack indicates that nearly 50 kilograms of explosives were used. The report which has been submitted to the National Investigation Agency states that both RDX and ammonium nitrate were used in the attack.

    The explosives were placed in a jerry can and then loaded into the Maruti Eeco car. A Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber carried out the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were martyred.

    50 kilograms of RDX, Ammonium Nitrate used in Pulwama attack
    File Photo of Pulwama attack

    The report suggests that the explosives were so powerful that everything melted. This is one of the reasons behind the delay in the report being submitted as it took several days for the teams to collect samples.

    No intel failure in Pulwama attack, Government tells Parliament

    An officer with the NIA confirmed that the report had been received and it would be part of the very crucial evidence.

    While several persons had been arrested in connection with this case, the NIA team achieved major success, when it tracked down details of the vehicle. The NIA learnt that the car bearing the hassis number MA3ERLF1S00183735 was used in the attack. NIA officials also said that the engine number of the car was G12BN164140.

    The car was then used by the Jaish-e-Mohammad to carry out the attack. It may be recalled that Adil Ahmed Dar was driving the vehicle before he detonated it near a CRPF bus, which was part of the convoy.

    The car, according to the NIA was first sold in the year 2001 to one Jaleel Ahmed Haqqani, a resident of Heaven colony, which is on the outskirts of the Anantnag town. Before 2011 and 2019, the car changed several hands. Officials tell OneIndia that the car had changed 7 hands before it landed up with Hafiz Sajjad Bhat, a resident of Marhama.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 4, 2019, 10:08 [IST]
