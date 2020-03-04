  • search
    5 foreigners asked to leave for taking part in anti citizenship law protests

    New Delhi, Mar 04: The Indian government has asked five foreigners to leave for violating norms and taking part in the protests against the newly amended citizenship law.

    As reported by the Bureau of Immigration, five foreign nationals who violated visa norms by participating in anti-CAA protests were asked to leave India," the government said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

    Opposition inciting communal riots over CAA: Amit Shah

    One of them was Jakob Lindenthal, a German exchange student at the IIT-Madras. Another foreigner asked to leave was Janne-Mette Johansson, a Norwegian tourist, who took part in the protest at Kochi in December 2019.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 8:33 [IST]
