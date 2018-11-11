5.3 magnitude earthquake hits Mizoram

Aizawal, Nov 10: An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter Scale hit Mizoram's Champhai area on Saturday. The jolts hit parts of Mizoram around at 10:45 pm today.

There are no reports of any casualties or injuries as yet.

On Wednesday, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter scale hit Chandel, Manipur

On July 17, a minor earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale was registered in Manipur's Chandel. A few days later, another with a 3.5 magnitude had hit the district in the wee hours.

Earlier on June 19, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit Imphal. A few days ago, in the same month, a mild earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 hit the Churachandpur district.