406 infiltration bids in Kashmir of which 123 were successful says Home Ministry

An annual report of the Ministry for Home Affairs has said that there has been a 42 per cent increase in the number of terrorist deaths in 2017 when compared to the previous year.

2017 has witnessed a spurt in the number of infiltrations as well, the report said. Further, it stated that the infiltration attempts from the Pakistan side had risen from 371 in 2016 to 406 in 2017. 123 of them had been successful in 2017, the report also stated. In 2016 there were 119 successful infiltration bids, the Home Ministry also said.

The report says that in 2017 there was a 6.21 per cent increase in the number of terrorist incidents. Further, it added that when it came to fatalities relating to civilians, the increase was at 166.6 per cent in comparison to 2016.

While collating data on the number of terrorist incidents, the report says that in 2017 there were 342 violent incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. 80 security personnel, 40 civilians and 213 terrorists were killed. In 2016, there were 322 incidents in Kashmir in which 82 security personnel, 15 civilians and 150 terrorists were killed. The year 2017 witnessed a 2.44 per cent decrease in the number of casualties where the security forces were concerned.

The report says that since 1990 there have been a total of 13,976 civilians who have lost their lives. In the case of the security personnel the figure stood at 5,123, the report also noted for the period between 1990 and December 31, 2017.

The ministry said that it was trying to ensure a sustained peace process and would provide opportunities to all sections of the people who shun violence.The report said that the Centre and the state were working in tandem and had adopted a multi-pronged approach to contain cross-border infiltrations. It had strengthened the border infrastructure and multi-tiered and multi-model deployment along the International Border and Line of Control had been introduced.

The report also said that the Centre wants to ensure that the democratic process is sustained and primacy to civil administration is restored. It was taking steps to tackle socio-economic problems that the people faced on account of terrorism in the state.

