40-headed Ravana seized 'bow and arrow' of Lord Ram: Uddhav Thackeray's dig at Shinde

Mumbai, Oct 10: A day after the Election Commission barred the 'Bow and Arrow' symbol of Shiv Sena, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray slammed the rival Shinde camp saying the "40-headed Ravana froze the bow of Lord Sri Ram".

In Facebook live, Thackeray said, "The Election Commission move is unexpected. But I believe in the judiciary and we will get justice. The 40-headed Ravana froze the bow of Lord Sri Ram. I am sad but angry because you stabbed your mother in the chest. Do not use Balasaheb's name if you have guts."

"Who is Uddhav Thackeray? People know me because my name is Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray," said the Shiv Sena chief.

"We had a one bhk flat in Shivaji Park. My grandfather asked Balasaheb will he form an organization as so many people were coming with their problems. Balasaheb said that the idea is there. Balasaheb was told by Prabodhankar to name the organisation Shiv Sena. This is how Shiv Sena started," Thackeray was quoted saying by ANI.

Thackeray said BJP is using the Shinde group in its own interest and will throw them away when its interest is fulfilled.

"More than these people (Shinde group), the power behind them must have been happier. What did you get by breaking the unity of Shiv Sena? What is your relation with the name Shiv Sena? The Shinde faction also does not understand how BJP is using them. When your use is over, you will also be thrown away like an empty bottle of liquor." he said.

The Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena has proposed three new symbol choices for the upcoming bye-election in Mumbai's Andheri East.

The Election Commission barred the Shiv Sena factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde from using the party name and its election symbol in the Andheri East assembly bypoll.

In an interim order over the claims by the rival factions for control of the organisation, the commission asked them to suggest by Monday three different name choices and also as many free symbols for allocation to their respective groups.

The rival factions had approached the Commission after the split in the Shiv Sena ranks in June, claiming to be the 'real Shiv Sena'. The Commission had earlier asked the rival groups to submit documentary proof on legislative and organisational support by August 8 to back their claims.