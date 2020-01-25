  • search
Trending Coronavirus Republic Day Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    4 students among 5 killed as two floors of building collapses in Delhi's Bhajanpura

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 25: In a tragic incident of building collapse in Delhi's Bhajanpura area on Saturday, thirteen people have been shifted to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, five people, including four minor students, were reportedly killed after two floors of an under-construction building housing a coaching class collapsed.

    Image source: ANI
    Image source: ANI

    Reportedly, an under-construction coaching centre was being run in the building that collapsed. A Delhi Fire Service official said that around 30 students, all minors, were attending classes at the coaching centre when the upper two floors of the four-storeyed building collapsed, trapping them under the debris. The fourth floor of the building was under construction and did not have a roof, the officials said.

    According to Chief of Delhi Fire Service, Atul Garg said, "Over thirteen people have been shifted to a hospital."

    On Saturday, around 4.30 pm, the Fire Department received a call following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

    On Saturday, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal condoling the death of the four students, said that he has directed all concerned to provide all possible support for the speedy recovery of the injured.

    Baijal tweeted, "Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic deaths including those of innocent children during the building collapse in Bhajanpura, East Delhi. May God give strength to their family and loved ones to deal with this tragedy."

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Visited site of Bhajanpura accident. Am pained by tragic death of 4 students and owner of the coaching institute. One illegal floor was being constructed which collapsed. Inquiry is being ordered. Guilty shall not be spared. Sending proposal for compensation to EC for approval."

    1 dead, 8 injured after roof of building collapses in Delhi

    Earlier, two people were injured in another incident of a building collapsed at Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area on January 5.

    More DELHI News

    Read more about:

    delhi building collapse

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X