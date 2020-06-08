4 more down: Forces gun down 9 terrorists in 24 hours

India

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 08: In a major operation, four terrorists have been killed in the Pinjora area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning.

Sources say that three soldiers have also been injured in the encounter. The security forces launched a cordon and search operation after receiving specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the search party. It may be recalled that on Sunday five terrorists were killed in an encounter at the Reban village. Two houses were damaged during the operation.

The operation was launched by the Army, CRPF and police following a tip off. About the presence of the terrorists in the Reban village. The encounter went on for 12 hours, before the terrorists were finally shot dead.