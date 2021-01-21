4 deaths reported after COVID vaccination; '3 unrelated to vaccine': HoM

Nearly a year after outbreak in India, COVID-19 cases shoot up in Lakshadweep islands

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Jan 21: The government on Wednesday said that as many as four deaths were reported after COVID-19 vaccination, adding that post-mortem confirmed that three of them were unrelated to vaccination.

It further said that post-mortem for the fourth death is going on. The government further stated that 10 people were hospitalised so far after vaccination, out of which seven have been discharged.

"The post-mortem is ongoing," an official health ministry statement said referring to the death of a Telangana man, 42, who got a Covid jab on Tuesday morning and died early Wednesday morning after complaining of chest pain.

Preliminary findings suggest the death is unrelated to the vaccination, a health official said.

According to the post-mortem reports, the man in UP died due to cardio-pulmonary disease, while both the beneficiaries in Karnataka died due to myocardial infraction. Post-mortem of the Telangana resident is going on.

"Four (post Covid-shot) deaths have been reported from Uttar Pradesh (1), Karnataka (2) and Telangana (1). Three were because of heart-related events not related to the vaccine," a Health Ministry report said, adding that 10 people were hospitalized across states after today's vaccination drive.

There has been rising hesitation among doctors, nurses and others involved in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic towards getting themselves vaccinated, with many not turning up to get their shot.