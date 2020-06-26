  • search
    4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Ladakh

    By PTI
    |

    Jammu, June 26: A medium intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit Ladakh on Friday evening, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 8.15 pm at a depth of 25 kilometres.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    There were no reports of any damage, officials said. Its epicentre was in Ladakh, the Meteorological Department said, adding that tremors were also felt in most parts of the Kashmir Valley and Kishtwar and Doda districts in Jammu region.

    The Himalayan region is highly prone to earthquakes.

    Earlier today, earthquake tremors were felt in Meghalaya. The intensity was measured 3.3 on the Richter Scale. The earthquake occurred 79 kilometres west of Tura in Meghalaya

    A mild earthquake hit Delhi-NCR as well. The magnitude was 2.8. The epicenter was traced near Haryana's Rohtak.

