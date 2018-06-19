4.5-magnitude earthquake hits India-China border

An Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit India-China Border Region at 5.15 am on Tuesday. No reports of casualties or injuries have emerged so far.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the quake originated at a latitude of 35.8 North and longitude of 78.6 East. It had a depth of 10 Km.

Southwestern parts of China are frequently hit by earthquakes. A huge quake in Sichuan province in 2008 killed almost 70,000 people.

