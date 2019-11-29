4.5 % GDP growth rate unacceptable, worrisome: Manmohan Singh

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Nov 29: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Friday the GDP growth rate of 4.5 per cent was unacceptable and worrisome, and urged his successor Prime Minister Narendra Modi to set aside "deep-rooted suspicion" of society and nurse India back to harmonious, mutually trustworthy society that can help the economy soar.

Delivering his valedictory address at a national conclave on economy, Singh said mutual trust is the bedrock of societal transactions fostering economic growth, but "our social fabric of trust, confidence is now torn and ruptured".

He said the "toxic combination of deep distrust, pervasive fear and a sense of hopelessness in our society" is stifling economic activity and growth.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that for the BJP, the GDP was "Godse Divisive Politics".

India's economic growth slipped further to hit an over six-year low of 4.5 per cent in July-September, according to official data released on Friday.