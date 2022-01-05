Delhi sees 1,796 new Covid cases, highest since May 22; positivity rate jumps to 2.44%

3rd wave has begun, Delhi likely to report 10,000 Covid cases today

New Delhi, Jan 05: Delhi is likely to report around 10,000 COVID infections today, with the daily positivity rate rising to nearly 10%, said Health Minister Satyendar Jain. He also said third wave has set in the national capital.

The minister also said that only 300-400 samples are being sent for genome sequencing now as sequencing of all samples is not possible.

Testing for COVID-19 has been increased and around 90,000 tests have been conducted on Tuesday, he said The city government has activated a Covid war room which will maintain district and hospital-wise data about bed occupancy, patients, oxygen etc, Jain added.

According to official data, 531 Covid-19 patients are admitted in various hospitals, including 41 who are suspected to have contracted the disease. Fourteen patients are on ventilator support, while 168 patients with moderate symptoms are on oxygen support.

A total of 308 patients are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms and are without oxygen support.

Meanwhile, The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided to impose weekend curfew in the national capital in view of the surge in Covid cases driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

As per new rules, government employees, barring those engaged in essential services, asked to work from home.

Private offices will remain open with 50 per cent capacity.

According to the DDMA-approved Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), a positivity rate of more than five per cent for two consecutive days is one of the criteria to declare a 'red alert' which would mean a 'total curfew' and halting of most economic activities in the capital.

According to the latest government data, only 420 (4.65 per cent) of the 9,029 beds in Delhi hospitals are occupied.

As many as 124 patients need oxygen, while seven are on ventilator support.