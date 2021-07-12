38-year-old Delhi man with severe complications due to Covid recovers after 50 days

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 12: The length of hospital stay, an indicator of the severity of a disease has increased in the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. In one such case, a 38-year-old patient, who reported severe Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and was tested positive for COVID-19, took 50 days for the patient to recover in a private hospital.

The patient, an executive in a multi-national company was diagnosed with severe ARDS and was a diabetic patient. When he reported to the hospital, he had severe bilateral pneumonia and had also developed Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

According to doctors at the Moolchand Hospital, the patient's relatives had considered airlifting him for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) and lung transplant but were somehow convinced to continue the treatment at the facility.

According to PTI, the techie was in the ICU for 50 days and on ventilator support for nearly 35-40 days. He developed quadriparesis and could not move any limbs.

'We treated that condition with the help of a neurologist. Then the patient developed pneumothorax in which air gets filled inside the lungs but he managed to overcome everything,' Awasthi told PTI.

Every three to four days, his kids would send him drawings to cheer him up.

'He has a two-year-old son and another five-six year-old kid. They were waiting for him to come back home. The patient held his moral fort really well. Around him, people were dying and there was a lot of gloom around him but he is a fighter,' said the doctor.

with PTI inputs

Story first published: Monday, July 12, 2021, 15:22 [IST]