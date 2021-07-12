Weddings and funerals to be allowed with limited number across all grades of Delhi's COVID-19 action plan

37.73 crore is India’s cumulative vaccination coverage

New Delhi, July 12: In a significant milestone in its fight against COVID-19, India's cumulative recoveries has exceeded 3 Crore people.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,00,14,713people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 39,649 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.22%, which is showing a sustained increasing trend.

On the other hand, India's cumulative vaccination coverage exceeded 37.73 crore. A total of 37,73,52,501vaccine doses have been administered through 48,51,209 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 12,35,287 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said in a note.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

India has reported 37,154daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since fifteen continuous days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

India's Active Caseload today stands at 4,50,899and active cases are now only 1.46% of the country's total Positive Cases.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 14,32,343tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 43 crore (43,23,17,813) tests so far.

While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, a continued decline in weekly case positivity is noticed. Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.32% while the Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.59% today. Daily Positivity rate has remained less than 3% for 21 consecutive days, and has remained below 5% for 35 consecutive days now.

