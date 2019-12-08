43 killed after fire breaks out at Delhi’s Anaj Mandi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 08: At least 43 people were killed and 15 were rescued after a fire on Sunday broke out at a house in Anaj Mandi located on the Rani Jhansi Road in the national capital, during the early hours. 15 fire tenders present at the spot currently.

Delhi Police said,''32 people dead in fire incident at Rani Jhansi Road.'' Atul Garg, Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service on fire incident at Rani Jhansi Road: Till now we have rescued more than 50 people, most of them were affected due to smoke.

Sunil Choudhary, Deputy Chief Fire Officer said,''Fire has been doused, 15 people rescued so far; Rescue operation underway, 27 fire tenders engaged in the operation.''

So far, 15 people have been rescued. The congested lanes and narrow entrances are making it difficult for fire officials to reach the site. Locals said that even before the personnel could reach, they had already started with the rescue operations.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday described the fire incident in Delhi's Anaj Mandi area as "tragic" and said firemen were doing their best. A massive fire broke out in a factory operating from a residential area in Anaj Mandi area here, leaving 35 people dead.

"V v tragic news. Rescue operations going on. Firemen doing their best. Injured are being taken to hospitals," the chief minister said in a tweet.

The Rani Jhansi Road is located in the Central Delhi. It is described as densely populated area. It houses both factories and residential buildings.