YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Gurgaon Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    30 kilometre green corridor formed to transport heart from Gurgaon to Delhi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 11: A 30-km green corridor from a private hospital in Gurgaon to another facility in Delhi was set up on Friday for transporting a heart harvested from a brain-dead patient for a transplant surgery, hospital authorities said, according to PTI.

    The cadaveric heart was retrieved from a 53-year-old woman patient from Haryana, who was declared brain dead after suffering a brain haemorrhage, they said.

    30 kilometre green corridor formed to transport heart from Gurgaon to Delhi

    The heart was seamlessly transported covering a distance of 30 km in a matter of just 37 minutes and 58 seconds, with the cooperation of the Gurgaon police and the Delhi police, the hospital authorities said.

    The heart was transported to BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi, to perform a life-saving heart transplant surgery on a 50-year-old man, Max healthcare said in a statement.

    Dr Naresh Goyal, senior director, interventional cardiology at the hospital, who had been treating the recipient, said, "The patient had been suffering with heart ailments for a while now, and has undergone stenting twice since 2016. He was battling for his life in the last six months to the extent of recurrent hospitalisations. Hence, the transplantation was the last resort that we advised to save his life."

    (PTI)

    More gurgaon News  

    Read more about:

    heart attack heart surgery gurgaon

    Story first published: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 9:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 11, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X