  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    3-yr-old sleeping near Mom, kidnapped beheaded by repeat offender

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Jamshedpur, Aug 01: A three-year-old girl was gang-raped and beheaded by two men who kidnapped her from a railway platform in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, police said on Wednesday.

    Police found the body of the girl from the Telco police station area on Tuesday night, they said.

    3-yr-old sleeping near Mom, kidnapped beheaded by repeat offender
    Representational Image

    Three people including the two main accused have been arrested, police said.

    India's daughters under attack: 5-year-old girl raped, killed by neighbour in Jharkhand

    Sniffer dogs have been brought in to locate the head of the girl, Superintendent of Police (Railway) Ehtesham Waquarib said.

    The incident occurred on July 26, police said.

    More GANG RAPE News

    Read more about:

    gang rape baby girl jharkhand

    Story first published: Thursday, August 1, 2019, 14:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue