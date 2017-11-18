Mumbai, November 18: At least three women were killed after they were run over by an express train while crossing tracks between suburban Malad and Goregaon stations on Saturday.

Another woman was injured in the tragic incident, he said.

"The incident took place at around 12.15 pm when the deceased was trespassing (crossing tracks illegally) between Malad and Goregaon stations," said WR Chief Public Relations Officer Ravinder Bhakar.

"Another woman sustained injuries and was admitted to a nearby hospital," he added.

PTI