3-storey building collapses in Bhiwandi, 1 dead, 20 feared trapped

One person died and three others injured on Friday after a portion of a three-story building collapsed in Bhiwandi, Thane district.

It is said that the residential building housed 14 families. NDRF teams have been rushed to the spot. Rescue operations are on.

According to a private TV report, 20 people are feared to be trapped in debris.

Bhiwandi is a part of the Thane district of Maharashtra state in Konkan division, located 20 km to the north-east of Mumbai and 15 km to the north-east of Thane city. Known for its textile industry, Bhiwandi has the largest number of Power looms in the country and is dubbed as 'The Manchester of India'.

A portion of a three floor building collapses in #Maharashtra's Bhiwandi. 1 dead and 3 injured. Rescue teams at the spot. pic.twitter.com/XwuLcVLTkg — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2017

(More details are awaited)

OneIndia News