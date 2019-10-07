  • search
    3 Indian engineers abducted by Taliban set to be released

    New Delhi, Oct 07: Three Indian engineers abducted by the Taliban last year are likely to be released soon. The engineers working at a power station were abducted by the Taliban from the Bagh-e-Shamal village near the Pul-e-Khomri city in May 2018.

    In all seven engineers had been abducted and one of them was released earlier this year.

    While three are set to be released soon, the fate of the other three is not known.

    During a meeting of the US Special Envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalizad and the Taliban, one of the demands was to release the foreign prisoners.

    Following the meeting, the Afghan forces agreed to release 11 persons associated with the Taliban. The Afghan forces also released Anas Haqqani, the youngest son of Jalaluddin Haqqani. Following this it was agreed by the Taliban to release five foreigners, which included three Indian engineers. The other two includes one American and an Australian.

    Last year, seven Indians working in Afghanistan were abducted. In March 2018, one of them was released, following which the Indian government said that it was grateful to the Government of Afghanistan for its support in securing the release and repatriation of the Indian national. We continue to work closely with the Afghanistan government for the release and safe return of the remaining six Indian nationals, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

    Story first published: Monday, October 7, 2019, 6:07 [IST]
