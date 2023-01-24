3 dead as multi-storey residential building collapses in Lucknow

Man arrested after woman finds out he faked his religion and his real name is Haseen Saifi

Lucknow, Jan 24: At least three people were killed and some others feared trapped in the rubble after a multi-storey residential building collapsed in Lucknow's Hazratganj on Tuesday, officials said.

"Rescue operation is going on. NDRF-SDRF personnel have arrived at the spot. Police jawans and fire brigade personnel have also arrived at the spot. Three bodies have been found so far and sent to hospital," Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak told reporters.

Asked if the collapse on Wazir Hasan road was due to an earthquake earlier in the day, Lucknow District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar told PTI, "Nothing can be said now."

Uttar Pradesh | Several feared trapped as a residential building collapses on Wazir Hasanganj Road in Lucknow. Police present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/vwSOhH5Xic — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 24, 2023

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to provide adequate treatment facilities to the injured. Directions have also been issued to hospitals to stay on alert.

Lucknow building collapse | 7 people have been rescued and sent to hospital. They were unconscious. Rescue operation underway. People are saying that 30-35 families were living in the building: UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak pic.twitter.com/kMllGcFTEy — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 24, 2023