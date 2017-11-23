3-day 'Dharma Sansad' starts tomorrow in Udupi; Bhagwat, Yogi to attend

Udupi (Karnataka), November 23: The VHP's 'Dharma Sansad' to begin tomorrow in Udupi, Karnataka. Construction of Ram temple, prevention of religious conversions, and cow protection are among the key issues to be discussed.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat would deliver the keynote address at the 3-day convention, which is also likely to be attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, and Yoga guru Ramdev.

Ravi Shankar, the Art of Living founder, has offered to mediate in the protracted Ayodhya dispute, and already spoken to a cross section of stakeholders. More than 2,000 saints, mutt heads and VHP leaders from across the country will attend the meet, which would also discuss the issues of discrimination on the basis of caste and gender, and explore ways to ensure harmony within the Hindu society, organisers said.

Building a Ram temple in Ayodhya, cow protection, eradication of untouchability, social reforms and prevention of religious conversions would come up for discussion, Udupi-based Pejawar mutt seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swami, who chairs the reception committee for the mega event, said.

The seer said the Dharma Sansad was completely delinked from "politics and political agenda" and would purely be a conglomeration of Hindu saints.

Dharmasthala Dharamadhikari Veerendra Heggade is the vice chairman of the reception committee and scion of the royal family of Mysore Yaduveer Krishan Datta Chamaraja Wodeyar the patron. Saffron banners and buntings adorn the main streets of this temple town.

The Dharma Sansad will be inaugurated by Shivakumar Mahaswami of Siddaganga Mutt, Tumakuru, and Veerasomeshwara Rajadesikendra Shivacharya Swami, Ramabhapuri, at the Royal Gardens here.

Nirmalanandanath Swami of Adichunchungiri Mutt would release a souvenir Paatheya at the inaugural function.

A convention of the Samaj Pramukhs or heads of communities of different districts of the state would be held on November 26. The Dharma Sansad would adopt resolutions on November 26. The participating saints would take out a Shobha Yatre procession the same day.

A mega Hindu Samajotsava, where Yogi Adityanath would deliver the keynote address, would mark the conclusion of the Sansad.

In 1985, the second Dharma Sansad was held in Udupi. The first edition was held the previous year in Delhi to consolidate Hindu seers and saints under an umbrella body.

