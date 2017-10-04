3 coaches of goods train derailed in Mathura

Three coaches of a goods train derailed on Wednesday on Achhnera-Mathura rail route in Uttar Pradesh. The derailment has disrupted the rail traffic on Kasganj-Achhnera route.

No casualties reported.

The railway administration says that they have summoned the concerned officials in this regrad and if found guilty, strict action will be taken against them.

#Visuals Mathura: 3 coaches of a goods train derailed on Achhnera- Mathura rail route. No casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/h291nEknvc — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 4, 2017

In the last few months there have been major train incidents in India. On August 19, the Utkal Express derailed in Muzaffarnagar. At least 23 died in the accident.

On August 23, near Mathura, a passenger train had derailed. There was no loss of life and property in this accident.

OneIndia News