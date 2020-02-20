  • search
Trending Coronavirus Donald Trump
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    3 assistant directors killed during 'Indian 2' film shoot

    By
    |

    Chennai, Feb 20: An assistant director and two others died on the sets of a Kamal Haasan film after a crane on which they were sitting on broke apart and crashed to the ground.

    Kamal Haasan took to Twitter to share the mishap. "I have faced and overcome many accidents, but today's is the most horrific one. I lost three colleagues. The distress of their family members will be many times greater than my own pain. I share their grief as one of them. My deepest condolences to them," he wrote.

    File photo of Kamal Haasan
    File photo of Kamal Haasan

    ndian 2, an action thriller, is being seen as Kamal Haasan's film that dabbles in politics. The Tamil Nadu assembly election is due next year.

    More KILLED News

    Read more about:

    killed crane broke

    Story first published: Thursday, February 20, 2020, 9:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 20, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X