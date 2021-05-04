3.57 lakh cases and 3,449 deaths: India sees dip in daily Covid cases for 3rd day

COVID-19 crisis: No shortage of oxygen in country; use it judiciously, says Govt

New Delhi, May 04: India has registered 3,57,229 new Covid-19 cases along with 3,449 deaths due to the infection. The Union Health Ministry, shows that the country saw a total of 3,20,289 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery toll to 1,66,13,292.

The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,02,82,833, with 34,47,133 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 2,22,408. A total of 15,89,32,921 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

The top five states which have registered maximum cases are Maharashtra with 48,621 cases, followed by Karnataka with 44,438 cases, Uttar Pradesh with 29,052 cases, Kerala with 26,011 cases and Tamil Nadu with 20,952 Covid-19 cases.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.