2G scam: Too early to celebrate, Centre must appeal in HC, says Swamy

As celebrations broke out at the Patiala Court premises after the acquittal of former Telecom Minister A Raja and DMK leader Kanimozhi in 2G scam case, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, the private complainant in the case, is thinking of the next legal move.

Earlier, when all accused in the 2G scam case were being asked to line up to enter the special court Subramanian Swamy was also waiting to enter the courtroom. However, and defence lawyer Manali Singhal is objecting to his presence there. Swamy is a private complainant in the high-profile case.

After the verdict, Subramanian Swamy suggested the Centre prove its bonafides by filing an immediate appeal in the Delhi High Court. Swamy said that it is too early to celebrate the victory. He reminded that Congress and allies celebrated in late J Jayalalithaa's acquittal in disproportionate case, but in Supreme Court, the case got deflated.

Govt must prove its bonafides by filing an immediate appeal in High Court — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) December 21, 2017

Congis and Allies celebrated JJ HC acquittal. Then in SC got deflated. Same will be here. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) December 21, 2017

The Karnataka High Court had acquitted Jayalalithaa and three others. Later, the government moved SC against Jayalalithaa's acquittal in DA case. During the proceedings, Jayalalithaa died after prolonged illness in Chennai. But this February, the Supreme Court convicted VK Sasikala and her two relatives, V N Sudhakaran and Elavarasi by restoring the trial court verdict in toto directing them to serve the remaining jail term.

OneIndia News