26/11 anniversary: Sagar Kavach, an operation to keep the seas safe

The 26/11 attack in which over 160 persons were killed put a big question mark on coastal security. Ten sea borne terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba launched a ghastly attack on the city of Mumbai nine years ago.

Among the various measures undertaken to boost security following this attack was the Sagar Kavach operation. Over the years this operation has improved the coordination between the several agencies and the police.

Twice a year, the police along with the Indian Navy, Coast Guard and Intelligence agencies check the preparedness in a bid to defend the seas.

As part of this operation, there has been a boost to communication between the various agencies. No information passed by any of these agencies is taken lightly and preparedness is always at an all time high.

1093 is the helpline number. The agencies have roped in the locals so that any information regarding suspicious movement on the seas is passed on real time. In addition to the helpline number, the agencies have also created groups on WhatsApp to ensure that the information flow is smooth in nature.

OneIndia News