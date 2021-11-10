We want to protect privacy: Anushka, Virat appeal to paparazzi to not click their daughter’s picture

23-year-old Hyderabad techie arrested for making online rape threat to Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Nov 10: Mumbai Police has arrested a 23-year old software engineer from Hyderabad for giving online rape threats to Indian skipper Virat Kohli's 10-month-old daughter Vamika following team's loss against Pakistan in T20 World Cup.

The man, identified as Ramnagesh Alibathini, is being brought to Mumbai. According to the police, the accused is a Hyderabad resident, who earlier worked for a food delivery app and is now working in a software company.

The incident took place after Kohli had shown his support for pacer Mohammed Shami, condemning the religion-based online attack after India had lost their opening encounter to arch-rivals Pakistan. Shami is the only Muslim player in India's 15-member World Cup squad.

A screenshot started going viral, which showed user @criccrazyygirl making the distressing comment at Kohli's infant daughter. After which the Delhi Council for Women (DCW) had taken a suo-motu congnisance of the incident, asking Delhi Police to file an FIR.

After India lost to Pakistan, Shami faced online abuse because of his religion as trolls suggested that he should go to Pakistan. Kohli came under heavy trolling after he defended teammate Mohammed Shami against Islamophobic comments and trolling that Shami himself had received, folllowing India's loss to Pakistan in a key match during the T20 World Cup in Dubai.