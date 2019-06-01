22 of the 56 ministers in new Modi government have pending criminal cases

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 01: Out of the 56 Ministers analysed, 22 (39%) have declared criminal cases against themselves.

16 (29%) Ministers have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to attempt to murder, communal disharmony, electoral violations etc says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

V. Muraleedharan from Maharashtra, Rajya Sabha Member of BJP has declared a case related to attempt to murder (IPC Section-307).

6 Ministers have declared cases related to Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony (IPC Section-153A) and Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs (IPC Section-295A).

3 Ministers have declared cases related to Illegal payments in connection with an election (IPC Section-171H), Bribery (IPC Section - 171E) and undue influence or personation at an election (IPC Section-171F).