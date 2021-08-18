YouTube
    21 Sri Lankan inmates commit suicide

    By Munesh Krishna C M
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Aug 18: In a heart wrenching incident, 21 inmates of a Sri Lankan refugee camp committed suicide at Tiruchirapalli.

    Representational Image

    While 18 Eelam inmates of Mannarkudi Special Camp for Refugees consumed a heavy dose of sleeping tablets, two inmates hung themselves while one slashed his stomach.

    In a video released by Tamizh Perarasu Katchi general secretary Gouthaman stated that the inmates had no choice but to commit suicide as their release was getting delayed by the Government of Tamil Nadu.

    "How many more times should we make the Government of Tamil Nadu understand the plight of the Eelam Tamils in the Tiruchy camp? We have given detailed reports and also directly conversed and made the situation clear to them, yet, they haven't taken a step.

    "Also, we have taken up this issue not only with the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu but also to the Additional Director of Police, Tamil Nadu, District Collector of Thiruchirupalli and Minorities Welfare and Non- Resident Tamils Welfare Minister KS Masthan but there was no response," he stated.

    .On behalf of the government, the Minister KS Masthan visited the protesting inmates at the camp and promised that they would be released in 20 days. However, even after a month passed by, there was no signs of releasing them. With much anguish, they have taken this drastic step to end their lives. Mankind does not accept fighting for death except to fight for life, he added.

    "We request the government to uphold its promise in releasing the inmates and further delay will result in more drastic steps. However, if the government still decides to put up a fight, we are not going to lay down easily. Delayed justice is justice denied.

    "Therefore, on behalf of the Tamizh Perarasu Katchi , I request the Government of Tamil Nadu to release the Eelam Tamils ​​without further delay," he concluded.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 18, 2021, 20:04 [IST]
