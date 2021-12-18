Kejriwal to launch AAP's UP poll campaign from Lucknow on Jan 2

Months ahead of UP polls residence of Akhilesh Yadav’s aide searched by IT searched

2022 UP assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to lead march against inflation in Amethi today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Amethi, Dec 18: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and party's UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will lead a march against the rising inflation in the country in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.

The 'padyatra' will be conducted from Jagdishpur in Amethi district to Harimau in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The Congress party has exhorted people to take part in the campaign to sensitise the government about the hardships being faced by people because of rising inflation.

As per the party, the Congress leader will participate in "BJP Bhagao, Mehangai Hatao" 'padyatra' in Amethi as a part of the Congress party's ongoing nationwide campaign 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan'.

Rahul Gandhi will also hold 'chaupals' in rural areas.

This 'padyatra', which is going to be held under the slogan of 'BJP Bhagao, Mehengai Hatao', will start from Jagdishpur at 10 am. At the end of the yatra, there will be a huge public meeting which will be addressed by Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other big leaders of the party.

The six-km foot march comes just a week after the Gandhis and other top Congress leaders held a huge rally in Rajasthan against the government.

Rahul had represented Amethi, a bastion of the Nehru-Gandhi family, for 15 years in Lok Sabha. He fought from two constituencies in 2019 and was defeated in Amethi but won from Wayanad in Kerala.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also in UP's Shahjhanapur today - his third visit in a week - to lay the foundation stone of the 594 km long Ganga expressway that will connect the western part of the state to Prayagraj in east UP.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 10:43 [IST]