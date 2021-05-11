Eid-Ul-Fitr 2021: Eid to be celebrated on May 13; Crescent moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia

2021's first cyclone 'Tauktae' forming in Arabian Sea, likely to intensify in 120 hours

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 11: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a forecast a low-pressure area is forming over the Arabian Sea, which may intensify into a cyclone over the next 5 days.

The weather department predicted that a low-pressure area is very likely to form over the southeast Arabian Sea around May 14 likely to intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm over the east-central Arabian Sea around May 16, and continue to move north-northwestwards.

If Cyclone Tauktae reaches the Indian coast, it will be India's first cyclonic storm this year 2021, which may disrupt life at a time when the country is battling a surging second wave of Covid-19.

The first cyclone of this year and will be called Tauktae meaning gecko (named by Myanmar).

Mohapatra, who is called the 'Cyclone Man' of India, said while it is too early to be sure which route the cyclone will take, IMD is keeping a close track of the low-pressure area's intensification and will issue directives accordingly.

Last year, India had seen two cyclones by May-Amphan in the Bay of Bengal, and Nisarga in the Arabian Sea.