2018 Forbes Richest Indian Celebrity List: Salman,Virat in top 10; Deepika 1st woman to enter top 5

oi-Vikas SV

Mumbai, Dec 5: Bollywood star Salman Khan is the richest Indian celebrity as per the 2018 Forbes Richest Indian Celebrity List while actress Deepika Padukone has become the first woman to make it to the top five of the coveted list. This is the third consecutive year that Khan has emerged at the top of Forbes list. Padukone ranked fourth in the list with Rs 112.8 crore earnings for the year 2018.

The second and third spots were taken by crickter Virat Kohli and actor Akshay Kumar, respectively. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, with net earnings in 2018 at Rs 101.77 crore, stood fifth while Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Sachin Tendulkar and Ajay Devgn also made it to top 10.

According to Forbes, the top 100 celebrities together earned Rs 3,140.25 crore this year, 17% percent more than last year's Rs 2,683 crore.

Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan hold the sixth and the seventh positions respectively.

Ranveer Singh took eighth spot with his income having been recorded at Rs. 84.67 crore.

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and actor Ajay Devgn rounded off the top 10 list with ninth and tenth positions respectively.