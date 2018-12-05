  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    2018 Forbes Richest Indian Celebrity List: Salman,Virat in top 10; Deepika 1st woman to enter top 5

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Dec 5: Bollywood star Salman Khan is the richest Indian celebrity as per the 2018 Forbes Richest Indian Celebrity List while actress Deepika Padukone has become the first woman to make it to the top five of the coveted list. This is the third consecutive year that Khan has emerged at the top of Forbes list. Padukone ranked fourth in the list with Rs 112.8 crore earnings for the year 2018.

    2018 Forbes Richest Indian Celebrity List: Salman,Virat in top 10; Deepika 1st woman to enter top 5

    The second and third spots were taken by crickter Virat Kohli and actor Akshay Kumar, respectively. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, with net earnings in 2018 at Rs 101.77 crore, stood fifth while Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Sachin Tendulkar and Ajay Devgn also made it to top 10.

    According to Forbes, the top 100 celebrities together earned Rs 3,140.25 crore this year, 17% percent more than last year's Rs 2,683 crore.

    Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan hold the sixth and the seventh positions respectively.

    Ranveer Singh took eighth spot with his income having been recorded at Rs. 84.67 crore.

    Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and actor Ajay Devgn rounded off the top 10 list with ninth and tenth positions respectively.

    Read more about:

    salman khan deepika padukone forbes

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 5, 2018, 16:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 5, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue