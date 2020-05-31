  • search
    200 special trains start operations from June 1; over 1.45 lakh passengers to travel on Day 1

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, May 31: The Railways on Sunday said it will begin operations of 200 special trains from June 1 and more than 1.45 lakh passengers will travel on the first day.

    It also said around 26 lakh passengers have booked for Advance Reservation Period (ARP) from June 1 to June 30. These services will be in addition to Shramik Special trains and 30 Special AC trains being run since May 12.

    Passengers will have to reach station at least 90 minutes before departure and only travellers with confirmed or RAC tickets will be allowed to enter railway station and board trains, the Railways said.

    According to MHA guidelines, all travellers will be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to enter or board a train.

