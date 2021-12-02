YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    20 MLAs with criminal record, 46 crorepatis in Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 02: In the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, out of 65 sitting MLAs analysed, 20 (31%) MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves.

    14 (22%) MLAs have declared serious criminal cases, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

    20 MLAs with criminal record, 46 crorepatis in Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly
    Representational Image

    MLAs with declared cases related to murder: 2 MLAs have declared cases related to murder (IPC section 302).

    MLAs with declared cases related to attempt to murder: 1 MLA has declared case related to attempt to murder (IPC section 307).

    MLAs with cases related to Crimes against Women: 3 MLAs have declared cases related to crimes against women.

    Party wise sitting MLAs with criminal cases: 16 (30%) out of 54 MLAs from BJP, 3 (33%) out of 9 MLAs from INC and 1 (50%) out of the 2 Independent MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

    Party wise sitting MLAs with serious criminal cases: 10 (19%) out of 54 MLAs from BJP, 3 (33%) out of 9 MLAs from INC and 1 (50%) out of the 2 Independent MLAs have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

    Crorepati MLAs: Out of 65 sitting MLAs analysed, 46 (71%) are crorepatis.

    Party wise crorepati MLAs: 37 (69%) out of 54 MLAs from BJP, 8 (89%) out of 9 MLAs from INC and 1 (50%) out of 2 Independent MLAs have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

    Average assets: The average of assets per sitting MLA is Rs.4.09 crore.

    Party wise average assets: The average assets per MLA for 54 BJP MLAs analysed is Rs.4.04 crores, 9 INC MLAs analysed is Rs.5.02 crores and 2 Independent MLAs have average assets of Rs.1.40 crores.

    Age details of MLAs: 31 (48%) MLAs have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years while 33 (51%) MLAs have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years.

    Gender details of MLAs: Out of 65 MLAs analysed, 6 (9%) MLAs are women.

    More UTTARAKHAND News  

    Read more about:

    uttarakhand criminal cases

    Story first published: Thursday, December 2, 2021, 13:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 2, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X