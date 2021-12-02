20 MLAs with criminal record, 46 crorepatis in Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly

Home Minister Amit Shah to visit rain-hit Uttarakhand today, take stock of situation

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 02: In the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, out of 65 sitting MLAs analysed, 20 (31%) MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves.

14 (22%) MLAs have declared serious criminal cases, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

MLAs with declared cases related to murder: 2 MLAs have declared cases related to murder (IPC section 302).

MLAs with declared cases related to attempt to murder: 1 MLA has declared case related to attempt to murder (IPC section 307).

MLAs with cases related to Crimes against Women: 3 MLAs have declared cases related to crimes against women.

Party wise sitting MLAs with criminal cases: 16 (30%) out of 54 MLAs from BJP, 3 (33%) out of 9 MLAs from INC and 1 (50%) out of the 2 Independent MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Party wise sitting MLAs with serious criminal cases: 10 (19%) out of 54 MLAs from BJP, 3 (33%) out of 9 MLAs from INC and 1 (50%) out of the 2 Independent MLAs have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Crorepati MLAs: Out of 65 sitting MLAs analysed, 46 (71%) are crorepatis.

Party wise crorepati MLAs: 37 (69%) out of 54 MLAs from BJP, 8 (89%) out of 9 MLAs from INC and 1 (50%) out of 2 Independent MLAs have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

Average assets: The average of assets per sitting MLA is Rs.4.09 crore.

Party wise average assets: The average assets per MLA for 54 BJP MLAs analysed is Rs.4.04 crores, 9 INC MLAs analysed is Rs.5.02 crores and 2 Independent MLAs have average assets of Rs.1.40 crores.

Age details of MLAs: 31 (48%) MLAs have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years while 33 (51%) MLAs have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years.

Gender details of MLAs: Out of 65 MLAs analysed, 6 (9%) MLAs are women.

Story first published: Thursday, December 2, 2021, 13:33 [IST]