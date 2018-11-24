25 feared dead after bus falls into canal in Karnataka's Mandya

Mandya, Nov 24: At least 25 people died after a private bus plunged into a VC canal at Pandavapura near Mandya on Saturday.

The injured have been admitted to hospital for treatment. The mishap took place at Kanaganamaradi village when the bus was en route to Mandya city.

Visuals from the site of the accident showed locals using roped to try and pull the bus out from the water body in the middle of what appears to be a field.

According to reports, several schoolchildren also killed in the mishap. The bus was ferrying over 30 people when it plunged into a canal.

Deputy CM Dr. G Parameshwara said, "25 people have died. I believe the driver was not driving properly, I will find out, take some more inputs."

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy expressed shock over the incident and directed Minister CS Puttaraju and the District Collector to oversee rescue operations.

The CM has cancelled scheduled programmes after he received the tragic news. He will be visiting the accident spot. Also, he has directed to postpone the state film award ceremony scheduled this evening.